Rendering my balls in a fragment shader

Starting out flat

This is not a 3D rendered sphere. It's just a square.

Here is how it works

A blank square of 512px size.

void main() { gl_FragColor = vec4(0); }

Generating a circle

Our circle uses a radius equal to half the frame size.

uniform float size; void main() { // convert resolution to coordinates int the 0..1 range vec2 coord = gl_FragCoord.xy / size; // use the center to create a circle mask vec2 center = vec2(0.5, 0.5); float d = distance(center, coord) / 0.5; float a = d > 0.99 ? 1.0 - smoothstep(0.99, 1.0, d) : 1.0; gl_FragColor = vec4(1.0, 1.0, 1.0, a); }

gl_FragCoord

vec2(0.5, 0.5)

a

smoothstep

Make it a sphere with normals

A normal map is computed for our circle.

// create uv coords in the 0..1 range vec2 uv = (2.0 * coord - 1.0); // build our normal using xy and a calculated z vec3 n = vec3(uv, sqrt(1.0 - clamp(dot(uv, uv), 0.0, 1.0))); // generate a surface normal map vec3 map = 0.5 + 0.5 * n; gl_FragColor = vec4(map, a)

Adding light and color

uniform vec2 lightpos

Using basic lighting and a color.

// create a primary light source vec3 light = vec3(lightpos.x, -lightpos.y * 3.0, 200.0); // normalize the light as a direction light = normalize(light); // use dot product to find the brightness of the pixel on the sphere float brightness = clamp(dot(light, n), 0.1, 1.0); vec3 yellow = vec3(1.000, 0.843, 0.000); gl_FragColor = vec4(yellow * brightness, a);

lightpos

200.0

dot

clamp

yellow

brightness

a

Solids and stripes

colorLookup

It's starting to look like a pool ball.

uniform int ball; const vec3 white = vec3(1.0); const vec3 yellow = vec3(1.000, 0.843, 0.000); vec3 colorLookup(vec3 point, int number) { // the cue ball is white if (number == 0) return white; // all other balls have a zero based index number--; float d; // use a fixed color of yellow for now vec3 color = yellow; // if we are in a striped ball if (number > 7) if (abs(point.y) > 0.55) { // smooth the stripe d = abs(point.y); d = smoothstep(0.55, 0.56, d); return mix(color, white, d); } // generate the circle for the number area d = distance(point.xy, vec2(0)); // smooth the circle if (d < 0.4) return white; d = smoothstep(0.4, 0.41, d); return mix(white, color, d); } // in our main function vec3 diffuse = colorLookup(n, ball) * brightness; gl_fragColor = vec4(diffuse, a);

ball

colorLookup

abs(point.y) > 0.55

Numbering and coloring

A 1..16 ball number texture.

// ball color data vec3 colorData[8] = vec3[]( vec3(1.000, 0.843, 0.000), vec3(1.000, 0.000, 0.000), vec3(0.000, 0.000, 1.000), vec3(0.502, 0.000, 0.502), vec3(1.000, 0.647, 0.000), vec3(0.000, 0.502, 0.000), vec3(0.549, 0.000, 0.102), vec3(0.100, 0.100, 0.100) );

Texture mapping

colorLookup

We have a number.

// area reserved for ball number texture const float square = 0.28; // clearup factor for texture artifacts const float edge = 0.0033; vec3 colorLookup(vec3 point, int number) { // the cue ball is white if (number == 0) return white; // all other balls hae a zero based index number--; vec3 color; // if we're in the area where a number should be mapped if (abs(point.x) < square && abs(point.y) < square) { // convert the point to a texture coordinate vec2 tex = (point.xy + vec2(square)) / (square * 2.); // flip it on the y tex.y = 1. - tex.y; // if we're on the backside flip the x if (point.z < 0.) tex.x = 1. - tex.x; // our number texture uses a 4x4 grid with 16 numbers tex = tex / 4.0; tex.x = tex.x + mod(number, 4) * 0.25; tex.y = tex.y + number / 4 * 0.25; color = texture2D(texture0, tex).rgb; // reset the texure coord to 0, 0 tex.x = tex.x - mod(number, 4) * 0.25; tex.y = tex.y - number / 4 * 0.25; // and cut off texture artifacts from the edges if (tex.x < edge) return white; if (tex.x + edge > 0.25) return white; if (tex.y < edge) return white; if (tex.y + edge > 0.25) return white; return color; } float d; // get ball color from our color data color = colorData[int(mod(number, 8))]; // if we are in a striped ball if (number > 7) if (abs(point.y) > 0.55) { // generate a smooth stripe d = abs(point.y); d = smoothstep(0.55, 0.56, d); return mix(color, white, d); } // generate the circle for the number area d = distance(point.xy, vec2(0)); // antialias the circle if (d < 0.4) return white; d = smoothstep(0.4, 0.41, d); return mix(white, color, d); }

square

vec2 tex

mod

/

texture2D

Subtle Lighting Improvements

Notice the rim light in the lower right area of the billiard ball.

// create a secondary backlight vec3 backlight = normalize(vec3(50.0, -90.0, -80.0)); // calculate the backlight rim intensity float rim = dot(backlight, n); // clamp and reduce the rim intensity rim = pow(clamp(rim, 0.0, 1.0), 3.0); gl_FragColor = vec4(diffuse * (brightness + rim), a);

clamp

Putting it all together

Our ball with specular highlights and animation.

The complete shader program

#define PI 3.14159265358 // a texture with the numbers 1..16 uniform sampler2D texture0; // size of the render area uniform int size; // light source controlled by the mouse uniform vec2 lightpos; // animated angle used to rotate the ball uniform float angle; // ball number 0..16 uniform int ball; // optional specular highlights uniform int highlight; // the default ball color const vec3 white = vec3(1.); // area reserved for ball number texture const float square = 0.28; // clean up factor for texture artifacts const float edge = 0.0033; // rotate on the X axis mat4 rotationX(float angle ) { return mat4( 1., 0., 0., 0., 0., cos(angle), -sin(angle), 0., 0., sin(angle), cos(angle), 0., 0., 0., 0., 1); } // rotate on the Y axis mat4 rotationY(float angle) { return mat4( cos(angle), 0., sin(angle), 0., 0., 1.0, 0., 0., -sin(angle), 0., cos(angle), 0., 0., 0., 0., 1); } // rotate on the Z axis mat4 rotationZ(float angle) { return mat4( cos(angle), -sin(angle), 0., 0., sin(angle), cos(angle), 0., 0., 0., 0., 1, 0., 0., 0., 0., 1); } // ball color data vec3 colorData[8] = vec3[]( vec3(1.000, 0.843, 0.000), vec3(1.000, 0.000, 0.000), vec3(0.000, 0.000, 1.000), vec3(0.502, 0.000, 0.502), vec3(1.000, 0.647, 0.000), vec3(0.000, 0.502, 0.000), vec3(0.549, 0.000, 0.102), vec3(0.100, 0.100, 0.100) ); // lookup the color and texture pattern for a point on the ball vec3 colorLookup(vec3 point, int number) { // the cue ball is white if (number == 0) return white; // all other balls have a zero based index number--; vec3 color; // if the area where a number should be then we texure map if (abs(point.x) < square && abs(point.y) < square) { // convert the point to a texture coordinate vec2 tex = (point.xy + vec2(square)) / (square * 2.); // flip it on the y tex.y = 1. - tex.y; // if we're on the backside flip the x if (point.z < 0.) tex.x = 1. - tex.x; // our number texture uses a 4x4 grid with 16 numbers tex = tex / 4.0; tex.x = tex.x + mod(number, 4) * 0.25; tex.y = tex.y + number / 4 * 0.25; color = texture2D(texture0, tex).rgb; // reset the texture coord to 0, 0 tex.x = tex.x - mod(number, 4) * 0.25; tex.y = tex.y - number / 4 * 0.25; // and cut off texture artifacts from the edges if (tex.x < edge) return white; if (tex.x + edge > 0.25) return white; if (tex.y < edge) return white; if (tex.y + edge > 0.25) return white; return color; } float d; // get ball color from our color data color = colorData[int(mod(number, 8))]; // if we are in a striped ball if (number > 7) if (abs(point.y) > 0.55) { // generate a smooth stripe d = abs(point.y); d = smoothstep(0.55, 0.56, d); return mix(color, white, d); } // generate the circle for the number area d = distance(point.xy, vec2(0)); // antialias the circle if (d < 0.4) return white; d = smoothstep(0.4, 0.41, d); return mix(white, color, d); } void main() { // convert resolution to coordinates in the 0..1 range vec2 coord = gl_FragCoord.xy / size; // use the center to create a circle mask vec2 center = vec2(0.5, 0.5); float d = distance(center, coord) / 0.5; float a = d > 0.99 ? 1.0 - smoothstep(0.99, 1.0, d) : 1.0; // create uv coords in the 0..1 range vec2 uv = (2.0 * coord - 1.0); // build our normal using xy and a calculated z vec3 n = vec3(uv, sqrt(1.0 - clamp(dot(uv, uv), 0.0, 1.0))); // create a primary light source vec3 light = vec3(lightpos.x, -lightpos.y * 3., 200.); // normalize the light as a direction light = normalize(light); // optional specularity float spec = 0.; if (highlight > 0) { // generate the specular shine vec3 r = reflect(-light, n); vec3 spot = n * 10.; spot.z = 400.; vec3 v = normalize(spot); float bounce = max(dot(r, v), 0.); spec = pow(bounce, 10.); spec = smoothstep(0.5, 1.0, spec); spec = pow(spec, 30.) * 0.9; } // map the normal to a vertex vec4 vert = vec4(n, 0.); // rotate the vertex to spin the ball vert = rotationX(angle) * vert; vert = rotationZ(angle * PI / 3.) * vert; vert = rotationY(angle / 3.) * vert; // lookup the color of the vertex for a given ball vec3 diffuse = colorLookup(vert.xyz, ball); // calculate the light as brightness intensity with 0.1 ambient lighting float brightness = clamp(dot(light, n), 0.1, 1.); // create a secondard back light vec3 backlight = normalize(vec3(50., -90., -80.)); // calculate the backlight rim intensity float rim = dot(backlight, n); rim = pow(clamp(rim, 0., 1.), 3.); // calculate the final diffuse color diffuse = diffuse * (brightness + rim); // output the color while masking the circle gl_FragColor = vec4(diffuse + spec, a); }